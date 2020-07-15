Adams, Wells counties see rash of vehicle break-ins

The Adams County Sheriff’s department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in Adams and Wells counties.

The break-ins have been occurring on the west side of Adams County and the east side of Wells County, a statement from the department said. The suspect/suspects have been taking money, phones, CDs and anything else they can take that is left in the car.

The sheriff is asking residents to lock their cars, turn on security and porch lights and to look out for their neighbors. If residents notice a suspicious vehicle in the area, they are asked to call 260-724-5345 or 911.