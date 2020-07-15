Verbatim: July 15: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, July 15, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 15, 2020) – Another 5 Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 24 tested positive, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 138 deaths Wednesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.