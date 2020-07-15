Boy recovering after near drowning

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after a near drowning at Pike Lake Beach in Kosciusko County.

The child was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water around 7:14 p.m. Tuesday by family members who said he was swimming near the shore before he went missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies assisted in the effort to revive the boy who was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, but later flown to another neighboring medical center.

The incident remains under investigation.