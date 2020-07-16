Bridge replacement closes U.S. 6 entrance ramp

The entrance ramp of U.S. 6 to northbound Interstate 69 is closed as part of a bridge replacement project on the interstate over Cedar Creek, near Waterloo, in DeKalb County, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The northbound lanes of I-69 are temporarily shifted while the bridge is being worked on, INDOT said today.

A 55 mph speed limit is in effect in the work zone, it said.

The work is expected to be completed in late September or early October. Bridge replacement for the southbound portion of the bridge is to begin early next year.