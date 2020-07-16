Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb Statement on 2020 Fiscal Close

The following was released on Thursday, July 15, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the 2020 fiscal year close out report released today by Indiana Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA:

“As our state works to slow the spread of coronavirus, I’m grateful for the years of exceptional stewardship that has allowed Indiana to be financially prepared to face this storm. We will remain dedicated to ensuring Hoosiers receive services without interruption while maintaining Indiana’s trademark fiscal responsibility as we adjust to this new normal.”

The Auditor’s press release regarding the fiscal year-end report is below:

FISCAL LEADERS RELEASE YEAR-END REPORT

THE STATEHOUSE — In outlining Indiana’s 2020 Year-End Report, which highlights the state’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, Auditor of State Tera Klutz, CPA, announced Indiana ended FY20 with reserves of $1.4 billion heading into the next fiscal year.

The Year-End Report, prepared by the State Budget Agency, shows the state started the fiscal year with almost $2.3 billion in reserves but used approximately $900 million of the available reserves to offset the revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the deferral of tax payments from April to July.

As the state’s chief financial officer, Auditor Klutz is pleased Indiana has avoided more drastic measures through using available reserves along with the spending restraints the governor has initiated.

“Our strong reserves have sustained Indiana through the initial surge of the pandemic, and in light of the unexpected economic circumstances, the State is able to continue to offer essential services when our residents need it most,” Klutz said. “Responsible fiscal leadership leaves Indiana with a 9% reserve as we head into a new fiscal year facing more economic uncertainty.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston added, “Thanks to the fiscal discipline of past and present executive branch and legislative leaders, Indiana entered this unprecedented time in a resilient financial position. That same discipline will be called upon in the months ahead to manage taxpayer dollars in a responsible manner.”

A copy of the 2020 Year-End Report can be found here.