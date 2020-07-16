The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 16, 2020

    City to offer cooling station this weekend

    The Journal Gazette

    Anticipated warm temperatures and high heat indices this weekend have prompted the city of Fort Wayne to open a cooling station at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

    The cooling station will be open from noon until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the city said today.

    The conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will have space for five visitors at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

     

