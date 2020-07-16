City to offer cooling station this weekend

Anticipated warm temperatures and high heat indices this weekend have prompted the city of Fort Wayne to open a cooling station at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

The cooling station will be open from noon until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the city said today.

The conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will have space for five visitors at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.