Man gets 8 years for beating, confining girlfriend

A man who said he was Satan and threatened to cut off his girlfriend's toes last year was ordered today to spend eight years in prison.

Jalen Perry, 21, pleaded guilty in June to several charges in the Dec. 4 attack that left the woman with a black eye and injuries to her jaw that made it difficult for her to speak. Investigators said Perry choked her and punched her in the face and back.

He pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, domestic battery, strangulation, theft and resisting law enforcement. A plea agreement called for him to spend up to 11 years behind bars, but Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull ordered him this morning to spend eight years of a 10-year sentence in prison for the confinement charge.

Perry was sentenced to two years on each of the other charges. Those sentences will be served at the same time as the confinement charge, for a total of eight years.

He also was ordered to pay nearly $14,000.

Additional charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license were dismissed.

