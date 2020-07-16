Indiana: 735 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 735 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 10 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 54,080 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,602 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 32% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, it said, 595,558 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 586,589 Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/