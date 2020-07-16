Thursday, July 16, 2020 11:40 am
Roads closed during U.S. 33 work
The Journal Gazette
Chase Road between U.S. 33 and Giesking Road and Giesking between Chase and U.S. 33 will be closed for traffic control beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The roads are open to local traffic only because of work on U.S. 33, the highway department said in its notice. They are scheduled to reopen Sept. 4.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story