    Roads closed during U.S. 33 work

    The Journal Gazette

    Chase Road between U.S. 33 and Giesking Road and Giesking between Chase and U.S. 33 will be closed for traffic control beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    The roads are open to local traffic only because of work on U.S. 33, the highway department said in its notice. They are scheduled to reopen Sept. 4.

     

