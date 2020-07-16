Naomi Tutu to speak in Fort Wayne July 23

Naomi Tutu will speak at Promenade Park in Fort Wayne July 23.

The Allen County Chapter of Faith in Indiana announced this morning that Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will speak at 6:30 p.m.

The Rev. Karen Staton of Faith in Indiana said there will be room for 80 people to see Naomi Tutu at Promenade Park. Opportunities to watch the speech virtually will also be available, Staton said.

Naomi Tutu was in Fort Wayne in February 2013. She spoke at IPFW, now Purdue University Fort Wayne, as part of the university's Omnibus Lecture Series.

Cookye Rutledge of Faith in Indiana said Naomi Tutu reached out to the organization to say she wanted to speak in Fort Wayne after watching video of protests in downtown Fort Wayne in late May. She will not receive a fee for her speech, Rutledge said.

Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. In 1975, he was appointed dean of St. Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg, the first Black to hold that position.

From 1976 to 1978 he was bishop of Lesotho, and in 1978 became the first Black General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches. Tutu is an honorary doctor of a number of universities in the United States, England and Germany.