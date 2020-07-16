The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 16, 2020

    Crate and Barrel beds recall

    Crate and Barrel is recalling about 2,440 Parke twin- and full-size beds because they pose a fall hazard.

    The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails.

    They company has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.

    Customers can call the company 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 800-451-8217 or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.

     

    Crate and Barrel recall

    This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame.  The following SKU numbers and colors are included in the recall.  The SKU number and “Crate and Barrel” and “Parke” are printed on the bed's headboard.

    Description

    SKU Number

    Parke White Twin Bed

    206538

    Parke White Full Bed

    206648

    Parke Navy Twin Bed

    206732

    Parke Navy Full Bed

    206888

    Parke Charcoal Twin Bed

    206935

    Parke Charcoal Full Bed

    206978

     

