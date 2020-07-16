Crate and Barrel beds recall

Crate and Barrel is recalling about 2,440 Parke twin- and full-size beds because they pose a fall hazard.

The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails.

They company has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.

Customers can call the company 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 800-451-8217 or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.