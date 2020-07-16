Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:29 am
Crate and Barrel beds recall
Crate and Barrel is recalling about 2,440 Parke twin- and full-size beds because they pose a fall hazard.
The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails.
They company has received nine reports of incidents of the headboard separating from the frame, including two foot injuries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.
Customers can call the company 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 800-451-8217 or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.
Crate and Barrel recall
This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame. The following SKU numbers and colors are included in the recall. The SKU number and “Crate and Barrel” and “Parke” are printed on the bed's headboard.
|
Description
|
SKU Number
|
Parke White Twin Bed
|
206538
|
Parke White Full Bed
|
206648
|
Parke Navy Twin Bed
|
206732
|
Parke Navy Full Bed
|
206888
|
Parke Charcoal Twin Bed
|
206935
|
Parke Charcoal Full Bed
|
206978
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story