Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:00 am
Essential oils recall
Nutraceutical Corp. is recalling about 14,000 containers of Simplers Botanicals Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil because they lack child-resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk.
No injuries or incidents have been reported.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact the company for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.
Customers can call the company 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-669-8877, email at cs@nutracorp.com or online at www.nutraceutical.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.
