7-year-old hurt in scooter crash

A 7-year-old girl is recovering today after a scooter crash in Kosciusko County.

Police said the child was coming out of a residential driveway when the scooter steered into the path of a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North County Road 900 East.

The girl was hit by a 2012 silver Dodge Journey traveling south on the roadway, police said.

She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with a pelvic injury, officers said.

They said the driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Lisa Howard of Warsaw, was not hurt in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.