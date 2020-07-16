Thursday, July 16, 2020 6:28 am
7-year-old hurt in scooter crash
The Journal Gazette
A 7-year-old girl is recovering today after a scooter crash in Kosciusko County.
Police said the child was coming out of a residential driveway when the scooter steered into the path of a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North County Road 900 East.
The girl was hit by a 2012 silver Dodge Journey traveling south on the roadway, police said.
She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with a pelvic injury, officers said.
They said the driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Lisa Howard of Warsaw, was not hurt in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story