Apple Glen beating was homicide, coroner's office rules

A man battered in the parking lot of the Apple Glen Walmart on March 7 died in a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Damarcus A. Walker, 44, died from tracheal narrowing and cerebral edema and hemorrhage because of complications from blunt-force injuries of the head, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Walker's death is the 25th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said.

The Bluffton resident charged in the beating, Levi Arnold, might not be able to understand the case against him, his lawyer has argued.

Arnold, 22, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery and resisting police in the attack, in which investigators say he used a baseball bat to beat Walker. Walker died April 11, and his family has called the beating a hate crime.

Defense attorney Gregory Ridenour has asked a judge to appoint psychologists or psychiatrists to examine his client to determine “whether the defendant can understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of the defendant's defense,” according to a motion filed in Allen Superior Court.

The document does not offer specifics about Arnold's mental state. His next court hearing is July 24.