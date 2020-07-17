Indiana: 747 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Seven hundred forty-seven additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 54,813 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,610 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 34% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available statewide, the statement said. To date, it said, 604,635 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 595,558 Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.