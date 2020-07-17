High heat indices expected over weekend

Peak heat indices are expected to range from the mid 90s to 100 Saturday in Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties, with the highest indices expected across north-central Indiana, the National Weather Service said today.

The weather service's statement was issued for Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.

Heat indices are expected to be around 100 degrees for much of the area again Sunday, although the coverage and timing of any thunderstorms on Sunday will affect how high the indices are able to reach, the weather service said.