Friday, July 17, 2020 10:32 am
Huntington theaters purchased
The Journal Gazette
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, have purchased the Huntington 7 and Huntington Twin Drive-In theaters from Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc. The price was not disclosed.
Mason and Namdar, a real estate partnership, have partnered with a theater operating company, VIP Cinemas, to manage and operate the theaters.
