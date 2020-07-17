The Journal Gazette
 
    Huntington theaters purchased

    The Journal Gazette

    Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, have purchased the Huntington 7 and Huntington Twin Drive-In theaters from Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc. The price was not disclosed.

    Mason and Namdar, a real estate partnership, have partnered with a theater operating company, VIP Cinemas, to manage and operate the theaters.

