Indiana jobless rate improves to 11.2% in June

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in June, down 1.1 percentage points from May, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate was 11.1% during the month, down 2.2 percentage points from May, the department said in a statement. It said Ohio's rate was 10.9% in June, down 3 percentage points from May.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 from the previous month, the department said, the result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.3% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5%.

Private sector employment increased by 128,900 from the previous month, the state said. It said the monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing and the Private Education and Health Services sectors. Total private employment stands at 2,552,400.