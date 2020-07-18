Saturday, July 18, 2020 1:51 pm
Verbatim: Flags lowered for U.S. congressman Lewis
The office of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued the following news release today:
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 18, in honor of U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday, July 18.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in memory of Congressman Lewis.
