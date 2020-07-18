The Journal Gazette
 
    Verbatim: Flags lowered for U.S. congressman Lewis

    The office of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb issued the following news release today:

    INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 18, in honor of U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

    Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday, July 18.

    Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff in memory of Congressman Lewis.

