Indiana: 855 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Eight hundred fifty-five additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 55,654 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,627 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 34% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available statewide, the statement said. To date, it said, 614,455 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 604,635 Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.