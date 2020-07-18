Saturday: Allen reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Another 42 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Department of Health said today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,107.

The total number of deaths in Allen County remained at 139, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the statement said. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.