Shooting suspect in custody

Fort Wayne police early today arrested the suspect wanted for two Friday shootings.

Officers said they were called to the 1600 block of Rosemont Avenue about 3:20 a.m. after someone said a man was knocking on the door of a home.

Police identified the person as Jeremy Clayton Elder Jr., who they charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers believe Elder, 23, is the suspect in a shooting at Third and Barthold streets Friday morning.

Police arrived at the location and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Lisa Woods, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The victim, who was treated and released from a local hospital, described the man who shot him, but said he didn't know who he was.

Elder also is the suspect in a shooting around noon Friday. A man walked into a local hospital about 12:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound and told police he'd been with Elder and, for some unknown reason, Elder shot him in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, the release said.

The victim, who is in stable condition, drove himself to the hospital.

Fort Wayne police thanks the public for its assistance in Elder's arrest and asks anyone with more information to call them at 260-427-1201.