Storm warning: Allen, DeKalb

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Allen and DeKalb counties until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:42 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was near Huntertown, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said. It said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are occurring with this storm.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage is expected for roofs, siding and trees, the weather service said.

Locations in the path of the storm include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Auburn, Garrett, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, St. Joe, Leo-Cedarville, Newville, Harlan, Edgerton, Wallen, Spencerville, Cuba and St. Joe. This includes Interstate 69 between the Illinois Road exit in Fort Wayne and Auburn, and Interstate 469 between New Haven and the north Interstate 69 junction.

The weather service recommended moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.