Indiana: 927 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported

Nine hundred twenty-seven additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the second-highest daily number during the pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 56,571 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,629 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide, the state health department said. To date, 626,880 tests have been reported to the state, up from 614,455 Saturday.

To find testing locations around Indiana, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.