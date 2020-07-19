Showers, storms expected later today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early this evening in most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

Some of the storms may be severe, with isolated to scattered damaging wind gusts as the potential main threat, the weather service said. It said isolated large hail and locally heavy rainfall also are possible.

Scattered thunderstorms also are expected in LaGrange and Steuben counties, the weather service said.