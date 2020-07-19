Sunday: Allen reports 31 more COVID-19 cases

Another 31 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 3,138 cases and 139 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, the county health department said, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.