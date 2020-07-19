Heat advisory issued for most of northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. today in most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying heat index values could reach up to 100 to 105.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, and if you spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities for early morning or the evening, the weather service said.

It urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, the weather service said.

LaGrange and Steuben counties are not included in the advisory area. The weather service said heat index values there could reach the mid- to upper 90s.