Churubusco inmate dies in cell at state prison

A Churubusco inmate died Sunday morning in his cell at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in southern Indiana, and investigators are treating his death as a homicide, Indiana State Police said tonight.

State police at Putnamville said they began an investigation into the death of Kevin J. Carpenter, 57, at the request of the state prison and the Sullivan County prosecutor. They said Carpenter had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Correction since February 2011.

Prison staff found Carpenter unresponsive in his cell at the prison near Carlisle about 5:40 a.m., and first aid was to no avail, police said. They said an autopsy was conducted this morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital; its results are pending.