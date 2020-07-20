Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 11.5% in June

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 11.5% in June, down two percentage points from May, when many businesses that had been shut down because of the novel coronavirus began reopening.

But figures the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today also show last month's jobless rate for the area was nearly four times higher than the 3.1% in June last year.

Comparing the same months year-to-year provide a better snapshot because of seasonal variations, officials say.

Allen, Wells and Whitley counties comprise the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area.

The area's June labor force was 221,434, with 25,538 of those workers sidelined. A year ago in June, 222,074 people were part of the Fort Wayne area labor force, with just 6,885 jobless.

Statewide, June unemployment was 11.2%, and the same when seasonally adjusted, compared to 3.3% in June a year ago. In May, unemployment in Indiana was 11.9%, or 12.3% when seasonally adjusted, data from the state shows.

lisagreen@jg.net