Verbatim: Philharmonic musicians comment on furloughs

The Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic issued this news release today:

The Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic were surprised to learn Wednesday that the board of directors voted to furlough all musicians and cancel their performance season through January 2021. The musicians' attempts to collaboratively plan for the fall were delayed repeatedly and they were only informed of the furlough after the board's decision was finalized.

Members of the orchestra committee -- a group of musicians elected by their peers to represent them to management and to the board -- attended a meeting Wednesday that they believed was scheduled to discuss options for safely returning to work and performing. Instead, managing director Jim Palermo told them they were furloughed.

“We are a small orchestra in a tight-knit community,” Andy Lott said. “We should be setting the example for orchestras across the country by working together -- the musicians and the board -- to navigate this difficult time.” Lott is Principal Trumpet and orchestra committee chair.

Upon learning of the furlough, the orchestra committee immediately became concerned about health insurance coverage. While the Philharmonic's press release announcing the cancellation of the fall season stated that the organization is “continuing to pay [the musicians'] health insurance until [they] are able to perform again,” in an a private email Palermo sent to the musicians, he stated that the Philharmonic is only continuing to pay the employer contribution for health insurance and only until the end of the calendar year.

“For our healthcare to be jeopardized in the middle of a pandemic is devastating,” Campbell MacDonald said. “Many musicians are unsure as to how they will afford their monthly premiums with no salary. We have also received no information about when and under what terms payment is required to ensure uninterrupted coverage or what will happen at the end of the year.” MacDonald is Principal Clarinet, serves on the orchestra committee and is the spokesperson for the musicians.

The musicians have been playing under an expired contract for a year amidst attempts to negotiate a new agreement, creating additional uncertainty. In addition to its 43 full-time musicians, the Philharmonic employs 19 contracted per service musicians and many freelance musicians who receive no benefits, but depend on income from orchestra performances.

“The musicians are extremely grateful that the Philharmonic took advantage of federal funding provided by the Paycheck Protection Program and continued to pay our salaries for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season which ended May 16,” Eric Schweikert said. “But it is disappointing and upsetting that a furlough was announced prior to any discussion with us about options for the fall.” Schweikert has been principal timpani of the Philharmonic for 30 years.

In its press release, the Philharmonic cited similar drastic measures taken by other orchestras across the country. Many of those, however, guaranteed full or partial wages for their musicians and pledged to cover health insurance costs in full despite canceling performances.

“Philharmonic leadership said they must act decisively to secure the safety of our institution and we all agree. But the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is not just a building or an endowment,” Lott said. “The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is also its musicians.”