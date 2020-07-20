Indiana: 658 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Monday

Six hundred fifty-eight additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 57,206 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 36% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide, the statement said. To date, it said, 635,660 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 626,880 Sunday.

To find testing locations around Indiana, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.