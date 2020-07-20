Wabash real estate company gets state renovation grant

Dickos Peterson & Metz Real Estate has been awarded a $68,754 state historic renovation grant to rehabilitate and revitalize two buildings located in the center of Wabash's commercial district.

Built in 1900, the property was designed as a hardware store but now houses the real estate office, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

The grant was one of 12 made statewide, the statement said.

“Join me in congratulating these 12 business owners for receiving funds from the Historical Renovation Grant Program,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in the statement. “Preservation efforts like this ensure a future for our many vacant, neglected or historic properties that might otherwise be lost.”

The Historic Renovation Grant Program, in its fourth year, is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties in order to further incentivize downtown economic development.

“We are excited to fund projects that stretch across the state, from New Albany to Wabash, both small and large projects,” said Matt Crouch, the state office's interim executive director. “These projects help preserve pieces of Indiana’s rich history to be enjoyed by residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Eligible properties must be at least 50 years old and listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.

Each property received funding for the renovation and preservation of exterior features. such as roof replacement, masonry restoration, repair and replacement of doors and windows, façade renovation and/or chimney improvements.