Fort Wayne gas prices fall in last week

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 66 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Fort Wayne is priced at $1.99 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $2.25 per gallon, a difference of 26 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.86 per gallon, while the highest is $2.39 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 per gallon today. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, but stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices have been quiet last week as markets await the next chapter in the coronavirus situation," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the statement. "As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices.

"I wouldn't expect much movement until we either see more states being impacted again or we see cases start to drop. Either one would provide clarity to where we stand now. For now, motorists are still 'stuck' with the lowest summer gas prices in 16 years."