Embassy reschedules 'Baby Shark Live!' to 2021

The "Baby Shark Live!" show scheduled for Oct. 25 has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021, the Embassy Theatre said today.

The theater cited guidelines from the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health to limit non-essential gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

All tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date, the theater said. Ticketholders unable to attend will have 30 days to make a refund request.

Any Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded; requests may take up to a month to process. If you purchased tickets with cash or a gift card, contact the Embassy by phone at 260-424-5665.

For further questions, visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the theater's box office. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.