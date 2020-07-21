Chances of showers, storms increasing, weather service says

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase from late this afternoon into tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

It said there is a marginal risk of severe weather from late this afternoon into the early overnight hours south of U.S. 30, with isolated damaging wind gusts as the potential main threat.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, the weather service said.

it said there is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, and a few strong storms with gusty winds are possible east of Interstate 69 Wednesday afternoon.