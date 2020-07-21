Tuesday, July 21, 2020 12:18 pm
DeKalb reports 3 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among DeKalb County residents, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 180, the county health department said today.
Patients ages 16 and 21 are recovering at home, the health department said. It said no further information was available about a 17-year-old patient.
