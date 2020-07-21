Indiana: 734 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Seven hundred thirty-four additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 57,916, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,652 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide, the statement said. To date, it said, 644,805 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 635,660 Monday.

The state health department is hosting free drive-thru testing clinics in Bluffton and Warsaw this week. The clinics are available at --

Central Park Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw;

First Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave., Bluffton

To find other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.