    Tuesday, July 21, 2020 11:52 am

    Police negotiators at South Clinton home after shooting

    Matthew LeBlanc | The Journal Gazette

    A man was shot this morning, and SWAT and hostage negotiators are now at the scene of a home on the city's south side where suspects might be hiding.

    More than a dozen police vehicles are lined along Piqua and Wildwood avenues, and caution tape surrounds a home on South Harrison Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of shots fired.

    Herman Ash Sr. said his nephew was shot.

    "I was coming to visit him," he said.

    Sofia Rosales-Scatena, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

    Details were few as of 1 p.m. Rosales-Scatena said shots were fired and people believed to be suspects are holed up in a home on South Clinton Street. It's not clear how many people might be in the home.

    mleblanc@jg.net

     

     

     

