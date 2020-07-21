Police negotiators at South Clinton home after shooting

A man was shot this morning, and SWAT and hostage negotiators are now at the scene of a home on the city's south side where suspects might be hiding.

More than a dozen police vehicles are lined along Piqua and Wildwood avenues, and caution tape surrounds a home on South Harrison Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of shots fired.

Herman Ash Sr. said his nephew was shot.

"I was coming to visit him," he said.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Details were few as of 1 p.m. Rosales-Scatena said shots were fired and people believed to be suspects are holed up in a home on South Clinton Street. It's not clear how many people might be in the home.

