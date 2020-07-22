Veterans find fresh start, lieutenant governor told

As Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch toured Shepherd's House facilities Wednesday, CEO and co-founder Barbara Cox shared several success stories of veterans who have found a fresh start.

Shepherd's House offers traditional housing for male veterans suffering from substance abuse disorders. The organization also operates the nearby Choices treatment center, a 20-bed facility at 1610 Spy Run Ave., as part of a partnership with Park Center and The Lutheran Foundation.

Cox pointed out Drew, a veteran living at Shepherd's House, who operates the security desk at Choices. Wednesday morning, Drew checked visitors' temperatures -- including Crouch's -- as they entered the building, which has been operating for just more than a year.

"He's been clean and sober and absolutely excelling, so he helps do security here," she said. "He does all the room inspections and all the paperwork stuff."

Drew was one of half a dozen Shepherd's House residents and graduates Cox mentioned. She noted many turn around and give back once they complete the program.

Choices operates out of one wing of the former YWCA, while Park Center operates a facility in the other.

"Hopefully (Choices) will make funding which can be used to support the veterans at Shepherd's House," Cox said. "It's working."

Many of the men who reside at Choices begin in month-long intensive programs offered by Park Center, which shares half of the building. Lonnie Cox, co-founder of Shepherd's House, said when he polled the residents at Choices, most indicated they at one time died of a drug overdose, but were revived.

A retired marine, Lonnie Cox said there are strict rules and incentives for the men living there. Residents begin the six-month program sleeping on the top bunk in a shared room. As they progress through the program, and as behaviors improve, residents move to the lower bunk and eventually their own room, he said. If a resident regresses or gets into enough trouble, they could be sent back a level.

Some of the residents are resistant at first, he said, but they come around as they learn life skills and meet their goals.

As the country grapples with COVID-19, it's important to remember many people, especially veterans, are suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders, Crouch said in an interview Wednesday.

"We know we have a lot of Hoosiers out there who are struggling with alcohol and addiction issues. In this state, if we truly, truly want to have a legacy of excellence, we have to elevate those Hoosiers with disabilities, with mental health issues and with alcohol and drug addiction issues," she said.

The state is working with the federal government to provide programs, housing and supportive services for veterans, "so they, too, can once again be a part and be productive and be contributing here as Hoosiers to our state," Crouch said.

Barbara Cox said she was impressed by Crouch's support of Hoosier veterans, many of whom come home with traumatic brain injuries, amputations, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental issues.

Cox said she met the lieutenant governor two years ago at a roundtable discussion.

"She wanted to tell them all about this area, so they can redo their life starting here and make this community healthier," Cox said. "I love that. Instead of just leaving them there in a place that might be a bad setting ... here they get a fresh start."

Cox added she's "really excited" to collaborate with Crouch in the future.

