Young seeks upgrade in state unemployment insurance systems

U.S. Sen. Todd Young has introduced legislation that would require states to be able to handle sharp increases in claims for unemployment benefits.

Staff for Young, R-Ind., said Wednesday he will try to have that proposal and another to establish a new federal loan program included in the next novel coronavirus relief package being negotiated by congressional leaders and the White House.

The Unemployment Insurance Systems Modernization Act would mandate that every state be capable of processing surges in claims of 20 times their volume in January of this year. Indiana's jobless rate jumped from 3.1% in January to 17.5% in April as Gov. Eric Holcomb placed restrictions on commercial activities and public gatherings to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Economic Policy Institute estimated in late April that, based on a national survey, 7.8 million Americans who had tried to file unemployment claims had been unable to get through the process.

Young's legislation also would require state unemployment insurance systems to more rapidly adjust wage replacement levels and jobless compensation, automate certain processes now done manually and cross-match claimants against databases to detect and prevent fraudulent claims.

"Millions of Americans have filed claims for unemployment insurance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the age and rigidity of state UI systems, it took many states at least a month to update their systems and process unemployment benefits," Young said Tuesday in a statement. “It’s time to upgrade these decades-old UI systems to quickly process these benefits, allow for more flexible responses to emergencies, and enable the data-sharing needed to reduce fraud in the UI program."

