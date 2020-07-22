Court documents: Driver in fatal wreck had marijuana ingredient in system

A Fort Wayne woman who police say caused a fatal wreck in November had marijuana in her system, according to court documents charging her with four felonies, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide.

Hope R. King, 28, told police she was traveling west on Washington Center Road, near Flaugh Road, around 8 p.m. Nov. 18 when she swerved to avoid what she thought was another vehicle. She struck a pickup driven by George Banks, killing him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

"The cab and bed had been separated from the frame," Christina Fosnaugh of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

Interviewed by police, King reportedly said she remembers looking in the rear-view mirror and singing with her 1-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of the Honda CRV.

"She said that when she looked down from the mirror, she saw lights and the next thing she remembers is climbing out of the vehicle," the affidavit says. "She told officers she believed she was traveling between 45-50 miles per hour."

King told investigators she takes several medications, including "full spectrum CBD oil" for a variety of medical ailments, according to charging documents. Toxicology tests revealed THC, an ingredient in marijuana, Fosnaugh wrote.

King is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Driving while intoxicated causing death, the most serious charge, is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

A court hearing is scheduled tomorrow.

