Vigilance vital to prevent COVID-19 spread, business leaders say

Leaders of some of the area's largest businesses today urged continued vigilance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continues to affect the lives of Allen County residents.

They gathered in a conference room at Citizens Square, describing as complacent the actions of some in the community in the face of the virus that so far has killed 148 people in Allen County and nearly 150,000 in the U.S.

Nine new local deaths were announced this morning by the Allen County Department of Health.

Executives from Do It Best Corp., BF Goodrich, Steel Dynamics Inc. and the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant each said their operations have in place extensive preventive measures, including health screenings and mask mandates in most situations.

Terry Redmile, BF Goodrich plant manager at the tire manufacturing operation in Woodburn, acknowledged some workers have tested positive but said the virus was transmitted outside the plant.

On-site contact tracers interviewed those employees to determine where the transmission occurred, he said.

"Even with this robust protocol in place, the sustainability of our operation remains at risk due, in large part, to what is occurring outside the facility," Redmile said in a statement. "As we look around we see an increased level of complacency as people interact with the community. And now we see increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases as a nation, as a state and here in our community."

The local health department announced 17 new cases, and total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County now number 3,221. The county ranks fourth among Indiana's 92 counties for the number of confirmed cases. Marion County, with more than 13,000 confirmed cases, ranks first.

Mayor Tom Henry said requiring masks in the city has been discussed, but "we're not there yet."

"COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat to the health, safety and overall well-being of our community," he said in a statement. "Now more than ever it's vital for all of us to come together to ensure we are doing everything possible to look out for one another."

