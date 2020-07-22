Coroner's office declares 2 homicides

The Allen County coroner’s office has declared two homicides, one from a shooting Tuesday night and the other from a 2017 battery in which the victim recently died.

Jacqueline Coley, 58, was the victim of a battery in October 2017 and died Sunday, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. No further details about the battery were immediately provided.

The coroner's office ruled she died from multiple blunt force injuries of the face and head, and her death is the 26th homicide of the year in Allen County.

In the other death, the coroner's office has identified a 31-year-old Fort Wayne man as the victim of a shooting in the 2500 block of Lillie Avenue on Tuesday night.

Allen Lamar Ruffin died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 27th homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said following an autopsy.

Both cases remain under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.