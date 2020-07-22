Indiana: 763 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths reported Wednesday

Seven hundred sixty-three additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 58,673 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,666 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It saidanother 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available statewide, the state health department said. To date, it said, 654,413 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 644,805 Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.