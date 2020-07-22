SACS extends summer break by week

Students in Southwest Allen County Schools will have an extra week of summer break, the district announced today.

The first day of school has been delayed from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, although teachers will begin working Aug. 3, the district said in an email to families.

“Professional development, training and technology development will be offered to help prepare staff to develop proficiency and plans necessary to instruct in all the learning option formats offered,” the district said.

The postponement also will provide time to reconfigure classrooms and other spaces, and to purchase and test technology for an option offered to secondary students.

SACS has also added a new learning option for secondary students -- real-time at home. This will let students continue their personal class schedule just like their peers inside the classroom, via Zoom and in real time, the district said. It is different from the virtual school option.

Online registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The rest of the SACS academic calendar is not affected, the district said.

