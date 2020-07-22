Wednesday: Allen reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Nine additional Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 17 more have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's totals to 3,221 cases and 148 deaths, the county Department of Health said today.

The nine deaths were announced after a delay in reporting, the county health department said in a statement.

It said updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 . Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.