Boka brothers agree to terms with Komets

Defensemen Nick Boka and forward Luke Boka have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season, the Komets announced today.

Nick Boka, 22, was selected 171st overall (6th round) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Komets said in a statement. The Plymouth, Michigan, native helped Michigan to two NCAA Tournament appearances and the Frozen Four in 2018. He played four games with the Allen Americans at the end of the 2018-19 season and 29 games last year.

“Nick is an excellent addition to our defense corps. He is a smooth-skating defenseman that can move the puck,” Komets Coach Ben Boudreau said in the statement.

“He has a nasty edge to his game that the Komets fans have come to love, and he brings a lot of leadership and experience playing at the top level in the country. We believe he will be a perfect fit in a Komet uniform.”

Luke Boka, 21, spent the last five seasons with Windsor of the OHL setting a franchise record for most games played. Boka scored 60 goals, accumulated 80 assists in 313 games and won a Memorial Cup in 2017 with the Spitfires. He also served as the team’s captain the previous two seasons. This will be Luke’s first season as a pro.

“Luke will be an exciting addition to our locker room. He adds to our team of champions and leaders," Boudreau said.

"His defensive style of hockey will play a vital role within this organization. Luke is fearless when it comes to blocking shots and doesn’t mind going into the hard areas of the ice, and he finds a way to contribute with a lethal shot in and around the net."

The Bokas are the seventh set of brothers to play together as members of the Komets, the club said. It said the roster now has 10 forwards, six defensemen and one goaltender.