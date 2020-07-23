Auburn officer involved in police-action shooting with motorcyclist

An Auburn police officer was involved in a police-action shooting this morning after a motorcyclist pointed a gun at him in Auburn, Indiana State Police said today.

State police at Fort Wayne said the officer stopped a motorcycle carrying an adult male driver and an adult female passenger about 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue.

The officer approached the driver, who had gotten off the motorcycle, and the driver brandished what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it at the officer, state police said. They said the officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon, striking the driver.

Backup officers from the Auburn department began providing first aid until medics arrived, state police said, and the driver was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne; his condition is not known. The passenger was not injured.

Several state police detectives and crime scene investigators were sent to handle the investigation, state police said.

The Auburn officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, state police said. They said their investigation would be turned over to the DeKalb County prosecutor for review.