Michigan truck driver dies in Defiance crash

A Michigan semi driver died this morning in a crash on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Defiance said Darrell R. Deering, 56, of St. Johns, Michigan, was driving west on U.S. 24 near milepost 28 in Defiance about 11:20 a.m. when his truck crossed the median and drove off the south side of the road, striking a ditch, a support tower for power lines and a fence, then overturned in a field.

Deering, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. It said the crash remains under investigation.