US 6 section in Butler to close for crossing repairs

U.S. 6 will close between Maple Street and DeKalb County Road 28 in Butler from Friday to Aug. 3 for railroad crossing repairs, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

During the closure, the official detour will follow Indiana 1, Indiana 8, Ohio 18, Ohio 2 and Ohio 49, the transportation department said in a statement.

Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne said semi traffic, especially oversized loads entering Indiana from Ohio, would need to make other plans during the repairs because US 6 is a narrow two-lane highway and there is no place for them to turn around.

The Indiana Toll Road, U.S. 20 and U.S. 24 are possible alternates, state police said.